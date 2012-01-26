Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke gestures at a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give a series of four lectures to college students at George Washington University in March, the central bank said on Thursday.

It was the latest in a series of steps, including periodic press conferences, to improve the central bank's communication and bolster its image after a series of political attacks on the institution.

The lectures are scheduled for March 20, 22, 27 and 29 and will begin at 12:45 p.m. Whether what he says will be relevant to the outlook for monetary policy remains to be seen.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would not likely raise interest rates, currently near zero, until at least late 2014. Bernanke also signaled he is considering another round of monetary stimulus to support a weak recovery.

