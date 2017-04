A woman walks next to a BlackRock sign pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK A top bond manager at BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, said on Friday he does not expect the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates more than once in 2016 following a disappointing April payrolls report.

'We think that perhaps one, or even no, hikes are a distinct possibility this year," Rick Reider, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income, said in a statement.

