ST. LOUIS The exponential growth of online lenders, which tap the Internet, social media and other unconventional data sources to assess loan applicants, could challenge U.S. community banks as key sources of credit for small business and consumers, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

They could also pose new regulatory challenges that the Fed and other agencies may have to address to ensure they play by the same rules as other lenders, and do not engage in discriminatory or deceptive practices, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in remarks to a community banking conference.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the effect of this sector on traditional banks: Will it disrupt their activities, broaden their reach, or maybe a little of both?" Brainard said of the online lenders that are estimated to have originated $12 billion of credit last year.

That figure is a fraction of the hundreds of billions loaned last year, but it has been doubling annually for several years now, and Brainard said community banks will need a strategy for a potentially tough new competitor.

Online lenders, for example, could become a source of profitable loans that community banks could purchase, or offer an outlet for local banks to refer customers they cannot accommodate.

But that assumes that their novel underwriting standards, risk analyses and consumer practices all pass muster, an issue Brainard said the Fed and other regulators need to monitor as the industry grows.

Online lenders range from small business creditors like Kabbage to payment system provides like Square that are branching into lending. They can offer faster response times, and different credit analysis, but also are likely to charge higher fees, Brainard said.

"We want to better understand the opportunities presented by technological advances that may bring new data to bear and help lenders make available credit," she said at a conference organized by the Fed and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. "To the extent that the underlying algorithms used for credit decisionmaking use nontraditional data sources, it will be important to ensure that this does not lead to disparate treatment or have a disparate impact."

Community banks, those with less than $10 billion in assets, are considered important sources of small business, commercial real estate, and other forms of credit.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)