Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard delivers remarks on ''Coming of Age in the Great Recession'' at the Federal Reserve's ninth biennial Community Development Research Conference focusing on economic mobility in Washington April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. banking regulators should try to make it easier for small lenders to comply with rules aimed at making the nation's financial system more stable, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"We can reduce burden where possible, particularly for community banks," Brainard said in prepared remarks that did not touch on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

The Fed and other U.S. banking regulators are currently conducting a once-a-decade review of regulations required by a paperwork reduction that was signed into law in 1996.

Brainard, who was speaking before bankers at an outreach meeting for the review, said possible areas for regulatory relief include considering whether community banks should be subject to the so-called Volcker rule, which blocks banks from making speculative trades with their own money.

"Exempting banks with less than $10 billion in assets from its requirements would significantly help reduce burden on smaller institutions," she said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)