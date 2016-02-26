Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
NEW YORK One of the Federal Reserve's most dovish policymakers said on Friday that the strong rise in January inflation is not about to change her view that the Fed should be very cautious in raising interest rates.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard, appearing on a panel in New York, was asked whether a 1.7 percent rise in year-over-year core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was enough to give her confidence that inflation is returning to the United States.
"I think that's kind of taking 'data dependency' to the extreme of data point dependency," she responded. "Obviously we're looking for a pattern in the data" in deciding the preferred policy path.
She added the Fed needs to "nurture" the U.S. economic recovery given vulnerabilities, including from overseas weakness, and she said that the idea of negative rates is not currently relevant to policy considerations.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday suffered a rare loss before one of its own judges, who dismissed a case accusing an Atlanta real estate investor of insider trading.