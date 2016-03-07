Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars: DMV
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday that while positive January data on core inflation was very encouraging, it is not enough to bolster the view that the Fed should raise rates soon.
"Inflation matters a great deal to us as we think about the policy path forward," Brainard said during an interview with broadcaster CNBC.
While January's data was good, "it's just that - a data point," she added, "and for me... I want to see a pattern, some persistence. That would give me some comfort."
Earlier on Monday, Brainard said in a speech that the U.S. central bank should be patient in assessing the economic outlook and the need for further rate hikes.
TOKYO Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.