Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
JACKSON HOLE Wyo. There are potential "coordination issues" between the Bank of England's (BoE) new financial stability committee and other bank functions, a senior BoE official said on Saturday, adding that these issues can be resolved.
"There is not a first-mover advantage to any of the bodies. They meet pretty regularly and share three members," Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said at the Federal Reserve's annual central banking conference here.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced in late June a major reorganization of the central bank, which included a newly empowered financial stability division. The move was meant to help contain risks from the housing market.
Broadbent on Saturday said the new financial stability goals at the central bank were not in conflict with its inflation and growth goals.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.