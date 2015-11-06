German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ST. LOUIS A "very good" U.S. jobs report for October on top of faster than expected progress over the last year means the U.S. economy is effectively at full employment, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.
"We are doing about as good as we could ever do," Bullard said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.