Slow U.S. growth in the first quarter would likely be a statistical side-effect of efforts to remove seasonal swings from the data rather than a real sign of a sluggish economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

"How do you want to interpret this first-quarter number, if it indeed does come in very low? Are we going to interpret that as residual seasonality in the data as we have in the last couple years, or are we going to take more signal from it and say that somehow this indicates things aren't going as well as we had hoped," he said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. "If you just look at jobs reports, those seem to indicate things are going fairly well and so that makes me think that, at least my inclination would be, to interpret it as residual seasonality of the same type that we've seen in recent years."

A model produced by the Atlanta Fed estimates first-quarter U.S. growth at just 0.4 percent, well below the 2-percent pace the economy needs to keep adding jobs and pushing down unemployment.

