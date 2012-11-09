President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard poses during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

ST. LOUIS Recent research based on mathematical finance indicates that U.S. monetary policy may be considerably easier than thought, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard cited research that calculated a 'shadow' estimate for U.S. short-term interest rates of minus-5 percent that, in nominal terms, are currently being held near zero by the U.S. central bank.

"In particular, the current U.S. policy stance may be substantially easier than the policy stance recommended by commonly used monetary policy feedback rules," Bullard told a corporate finance conference at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Bullard, viewed as one of the more hawkish Fed officials, will be a voting member of its policy-setting committee in 2013.

The Fed has cut rates to almost zero to spur a faster U.S. economic recovery, and bought over $2.3 trillion of U.S. government and mortgage backed bonds to drive down longer term borrowing costs.

Because interest rates cannot fall below zero, the Fed has used its bond purchase program to generate what can be thought of as negative interest rates. Bullard highlighted research by Leo Krippner, an economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, to explore just how accommodative U.S. policy is at the moment.

