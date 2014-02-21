James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CLAYTON, Missouri Recent "soft" economic data notwithstanding, the U.S. economy is headed for a good year of growth, a top Fed official said on Friday, adding he expects the central bank to continue to pare its massive bond-buying stimulus

Chalking up much of the recent weak economic data to unusually bad winter weather, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told the St. Louis Forum he has not been deterred from his view that the economy has strengthened from past years.

"At least for the time being we are on target to continue the taper going forward, depending on how the (Fed's policy-setting) committee makes that decision as we go through this year," he said.

