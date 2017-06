St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on ''Slow Normalization or No Normalization'' in Singapore May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

NEW YORK The Federal Reserve does not need to be "preemptive" with its interest-rate hikes since inflation is "tame," one of the central banks most dovish rate-setters said on Friday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, addressing a students' conference in New York, said he could back perhaps one more rate hike this year, but added: "This is not an environment that data is screaming at the Fed that it has to move."

