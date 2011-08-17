MIDLAND, Texas The Federal Reserve's vow last week to extend low rates for another two years does not signal the central bank is on the verge of a new round of bond-buying, a top Fed official said.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he would have dissented against the Fed's decision last week if it was his year to be a voting member of the central bank's policy-setting panel, according to an interview published by Bloomberg News on Wednesday. Bullard spoke late Tuesday.

The move drew three dissents from voting members, the biggest revolt at the central bank since 1992. It happened less than two months after the end of the Fed's second round of quantitative easing, or QE2,

"The most likely outcome for the U.S. economy is still that the economy continues to grow at a moderate pace through the second half of the year," Bullard told Bloomberg News. "If the economy is substantially weaker than expected, we could take more action, especially if it was coupled with a renewed deflation risk."

