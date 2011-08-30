President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard gestures during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

TOKYO The Federal Reserve could embark on a third round of quantitative easing depending on upcoming economic data, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview published in the Asahi newspaper on Wednesday.

Bullard said he would want to confirm that inflation has eased before launching a third round of quantitative easing, he was quoted as saying in the Asahi.

The U.S. economy is likely to grow 2.5 percent in the second half of the year, the Asahi also quoted Bullard as saying.

The head of the St. Louis branch does not have a vote on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)