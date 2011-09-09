CHICAGO The U.S. economy weakened over the summer, but it is an open question whether it needs the boost that further monetary policy accommodation could supply, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"I'm not one to say that we are out of bullets, but on the other hand we've already got a very accommodative monetary policy," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told Canada's Business News Network on Friday.

"So the question is do we have it calibrated right just now, or has the economy slowed just a little bit and should we do a little more or not? And I think that's the main question for the committee at the September meeting."

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to boost the economy still further.

In August it said it expected to keep rates extraordinarily low until at least mid-2013, a move that Bullard said he opposed because he believes that yoking Fed policy to specific dates ties policymakers' hands.

With a government report last week showing the U.S. economy added no jobs last month, speculation has increased that the Fed's policy-setting panel will announce some kind of stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on September 20 and 21.

One widely discussed option is to replace some of the Fed's short-term securities with longer-maturity assets to push down borrowing costs.

Bullard downplayed that idea, sometimes called "Operation Twist," and said that if the Fed does decide to ease policy it should do so with a third round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, in a policy option nicknamed "QE3."

"The committee has made no decision on Operation Twist, so I think the market may be a little out in front on this question," he said. "I think our most potent weapon is to do QE3 if necessary, and I think that's going to be the ultimate decision that the committee's going to have to make."

Bullard suggested he was not convinced the Fed needs to do more, as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans argued earlier this week.

"I thought his speech in London made a great case for how disappointing this recovery has been but I also think American monetary policy is extremely accommodative right now," Bullard said. "The question is, are we out of line to where the economy is right now?"

(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)