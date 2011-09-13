WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve has not yet made any decision to ease monetary policy further despite recent economic weakness, and has already done a lot to support growth, a top central bank official said on Monday.

"While disappointing economic performance certainly makes the case for an aggressive monetary policy, the FOMC has in fact provided that aggressive policy," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in prepared opening remarks at an event at the regional central bank's headquarters.

