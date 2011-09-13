U.S. dollar and bond yields rise after Trump promises tax plan soon
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar and bond yields rose on Thursday after comments from President Donald Trump that he would be releasing his "phenomenal" tax plan in the next few weeks.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve has not yet made any decision to ease monetary policy further despite recent economic weakness, and has already done a lot to support growth, a top central bank official said on Monday.
"While disappointing economic performance certainly makes the case for an aggressive monetary policy, the FOMC has in fact provided that aggressive policy," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in prepared opening remarks at an event at the regional central bank's headquarters.
(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Gary Hill)
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar and bond yields rose on Thursday after comments from President Donald Trump that he would be releasing his "phenomenal" tax plan in the next few weeks.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday after an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to higher demand in the world's biggest oil market, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
NEW YORK The dollar surged more than 1 percent against the yen and rose broadly on Thursday after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would be releasing his "phenomenal" tax plan in the next few weeks.