President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard gestures during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday the debt crisis in Europe probably will not hit the U.S. economy hard, although it poses a risk.

"If it blows up in a big disorderly way, which is what everyone is worried about, than that could come back to haunt the U.S.," Bullard told CNBC. "If it just tumbles along for a long period of time, which is the most likely outcome, then I'm not sure that you get much feedback to U.S."

"Europe does not have to morph into a global macroeconomic shock. I think it could just be a rocky road for the Europeans without coming back to bite the U.S.," he said.

Bullard said U.S. regulators and banks were much better positioned than they were in 2008 when the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers sparked a virulent crisis.

"It's once bitten, twice shy," he said. "I think the firms themselves are much more careful about where exactly is our exposure and who exactly are the ultimate counterparties."

However, he cautioned that the markets for credit default swaps lacked transparency and presented an "unknown," and he called a warning from the rating agency Fitch on the potential impact of the euro zone crisis on U.S. banks a "a prudent statement of the situation."

"The CDS markets are hard to trace; it's hard to figure out who is really holding the bag at the end of the day," Bullard said.

MESSAGE FOR WASHINGTON

The St. Louis Fed chief said Europe's crisis offered a blunt warning that politicians in Washington were not yet heeding, saying he expected a special congressional committee charged with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings to either deadlock or reach only a small agreement.

"Washington got the wrong message from the debt ceiling debate," he said of a summer battle in Washington over raising a statutory cap on the nation's debt. "They got the message that the (U.S. ratings) downgrade didn't matter very much for the ability of the U.S. Treasury to float debt. That's the wrong message," he said.

"You should be watching Europe. ... One day it will come to the U.S. and we have got to be ready for it and our politicians on both sides of the aisle are not ready for it," Bullard warned. "They do not think that they will ever have trouble borrowing on international capital markets but they will."

He repeated his view that the current stance of U.S. monetary policy was appropriate and a further deterioration in the economy would be required for him to support a further easing of monetary policy. The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in securities in a further effort to lift growth.

Bullard also said he did not support a call from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to tie the path of U.S. monetary policy partly to the level of unemployment, saying it was not prudent to rule out the possibility that the United States could have entered an era of higher joblessness.

"You don't know what is going to happen. It could be that (U.S.) unemployment will drift down as it has in the past and we'll get down to 5 to 6 percent, but it could also be that we have a new era," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Neil Stempleman)