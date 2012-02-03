WASHINGTON St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday the U.S. economy appears to be gaining momentum that will make further Fed purchases of bonds unnecessary.

"The economic news and economic data, including today's data, has been surprising to the upside," Bullard said in a Bloomberg News interview. "I need to see significant deterioration in the economy and some threat of deflation or inflation moving significantly below our inflation target before I would consider more" central bank stimulus, or quantitative easing, he said.

The government earlier in the day said employers added 243,000 jobs in January and that the jobless rate dipped to 8.3 percent, a three-year low.

Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, is seen as a policy centrist.

The Fed last month said it would likely hold interest rates at rock bottom levels until late 2014. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was cautious about recent improvement in the U.S. economy and left the door open to new bond purchases to boost growth.

The Fed cut rates to near zero more than three years ago and has bought $2.3 trillion worth of bonds to spur economic activity.

Bullard said economic conditions are different now than when the Fed launched its last bond buying initiative in late 2010. At that time, inflation was so low policymakers were concerned the economy was at risk of tipping into a dangerous deflationary spiral, but that is not now the case, Bullard said.

"Inflation is coming down but at least for now it is above our inflation target" of 2 percent, he said. "We will see how things develop. But I am also more bullish on the economy as a whole. I do think we have momentum coming out of 2011."

