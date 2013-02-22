Low inflation is giving the Federal Reserve room to use policy to help the economy, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"(Above target inflation) has not materialized so far," James Bullard, St. Louis Fed president, said in an interview with CNBC television. "I think the Fed has room to maneuver because of this."

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Pedro Nicolaci da Costa in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)