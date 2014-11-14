Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
ST. LOUIS St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday he did not expect wage data to give the central bank much indication on inflation pressures.
With the economy growing, an explosion in wages could happen but it's a lagging effect, he said.
Bullard also said in a question and answer session after prepared remarks here that he is concerned about asset bubbles forming. The Fed's measures for preventing such bubbles are untested, he said, and it's unclear whether or not the central bank can move quickly.
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.