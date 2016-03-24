Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is at last seeing inflation measures headed higher, though the "jury is out" as to whether one-time special factors boosted readings in the first couple months of the year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.
"We're only now at the point where inflation measures are headed higher," Bullard, a voter on Fed policy this year, told a breakfast gathering of economists.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.