SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
NEW YORK Political problems await the Federal Reserve when it comes time to reverse its very accommodative monetary policies, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Friday.
"We're going to pay interest on reserves to large banks in the U.S., and to foreign banks, to the tune of tens of billions of dollars, at a time when we're not going to pay anything back to the U.S. Treasury," Bullard said in describing the part of the Fed's planned strategy for the future.
"That sounds like a recipe for political problems."
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
WASHINGTON New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.