Trillion-dollar question looms as Aramco audits oil reserves
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI When Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] reveals a Western audit of its oil reserves, investors will be looking for two answers: How much oil and how much detail?
ROGERS, Arkansas St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. central bank's accommodative bond buying must continue for now despite the possible future inflation risks in part because there are no signs of price rises so far.
Bullard also said he expects the Fed's balance sheet to "eventually" return to a pre-financial-crisis level of around $800 billion, though "it may take quite a while."
Bond buying has swelled the Fed's balance sheet to about $3.9 trillion.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI When Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] reveals a Western audit of its oil reserves, investors will be looking for two answers: How much oil and how much detail?
BEIJING U.S. President Donald Trump was granted initial approval on dozens of new trademarks in China because they met legal standards, a senior Chinese commercial official said on Friday.
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.