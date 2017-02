LOGAN, Utah St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday he still expects the Fed to raise interest rates later next year, adding the U.S. economic recovery is on track despite a "mediocre" March jobs report.

"We haven't done our (St. Louis Fed) forecast that's coming next week but I don't see a lot of change in our forecast," Bullard told reporters. "The data has come our way."

(Reporting by Debbie Hummel in Logan; Writing by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)