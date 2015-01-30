U.S. companies hire most workers in over two years: ADP
U.S. companies added 263,000 workers in March, the most since December 2014, suggesting further tightening of the labor market, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve should not wait for wage growth before raising rates, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio, but should also avoid raising rates "like a freight train" once it starts.
Calling wage inflation a lagging indicator, Bullard said he does not pay much attention to it to determine appropriate monetary policy.
"If you just went by the real economy, you'd be off zero right now," Bullard said. "That just leaves inflation and inflation expectations. So if inflation and inflation expectations turn around, which they are likely to do once oil stabilizes here and starts to turn up, you are going to be in a situation where it really is time to get off the zero bound."
Bullard said the Fed should get started raising rates, "kind of break the ice on this process, but also let markets know that this is not going to be a freight train like it was in 2004-2006." The Fed, he said, should raise rates at a pace that is based on incoming economic data, and not necessarily at every meeting.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEATTLE Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a broad-based rally, spurred by a blowout private employment data that reinforced the strength of the economy.