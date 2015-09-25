ST. LOUIS St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said on Friday it is not clear other policymakers will have enough new data in hand by October to support a rate hike, suggesting the liftoff decision won't happen until December.

Bullard thinks the Fed should have raised rates at its September meeting.

"It is not clear what kind of data we could get in October to support my position relative to December," said Bullard, noting that it is difficult for policymakers to make a hotly debated call at one meeting then shift course at the next.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)