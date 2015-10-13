Oil prices rise despite bearish inventory figures
NEW YORK Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
WASHINGTON It will be difficult for the Federal Reserve to switch gears after only one month of additional data and raise rates at its October meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday.
Bullard supports a rate hike and opposed the decision to hold off in September, but said the economic data since released is unlikely to be enough to push the Fed toward a hike when it meets again in two weeks.
"It is very tough for the committee to make a big decision and then change it after only one meeting," Bullard said. "Roughly speaking the data has not been that different from what would have been expected, and the jobs report was weaker."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SAO PAULO Falling inventories of goods from steel to ethanol and cosmetics suggest Brazilian firms are finally turning the corner after years of disappointing earnings, potentially extending a stock rally that has so far been built largely on hope.
NEW YORK The dollar was slightly higher on Thursday as investors were hesitant to make big bets ahead of a two-day summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a meeting that could have geopolitical ramifications.