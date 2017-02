St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ST. LOUIS St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank president James Bullard said he does not put much importance on when the Fed next raises interest rates, but prefer it come after positive news and in particular evidence that economic growth is rebounding from its weak start this year.

"I think you would want to see at least modest rebound in growth or be confident that one was coming," Bullard said. "I like to move on good news."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)