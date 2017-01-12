Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
NEW YORK Tighter trade policies, which President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on, could pose a downside risk for the U.S. economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.
Changes in U.S. trade policies may result in "new taxes" for consumers and companies if they disrupt the U.S. supply chains and raise prices on goods and services, Bullard said in response to questions from reporters after a speech before the Forecasters Club of New York.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.