Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday its board would hold an open meeting on December 9 to discuss a proposal to establish risk-basked capital surcharges for systemically important bank holding companies.
It said the meeting on the proposal, one of the last steps the Fed needs to take to implement the global Basel III capital accord, would begin at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT).
The Basel rules require the largest banks, whose survival is essential to the health of the financial system, to hold more capital than others.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.