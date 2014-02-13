The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Thursday named Loretta Mester, a veteran of the U.S. central bank and the top policy adviser at its hawkish Philadelphia branch, as its president, succeeding Sandra Pianalto.

Mester, the Philadelphia Fed's respected director of research, will take the reins in Cleveland on June 1. The 55-year-old will immediately have a vote on U.S. monetary policy, under the Fed's rotating system, including at a June 17-18 policy-setting meeting.

Mester is a 28-year veteran of the Fed and now serves as executive vice president to Charles Plosser, the head of the Philadelphia Fed. She could join Plosser and the handful of other hawkish policymakers who are critical of the aggressive stimulus the central bank has unleashed in the wake of the recession.

The Cleveland Fed has "great strengths including its outstanding research on inflation measurement and forecasting, its contributions to financial stability analysis, and its innovative work in U.S. Treasury revenue collections," Mester, who joined the Philadelphia Fed in 1985 as an economist, said in a statement.

She will join the upper ranks of a central bank that is just starting a difficult reversal of the most accommodative monetary policy experiment ever, including the winding down of trillions of dollars of asset purchases and years of rock-bottom interest rates. On February 1, Janet Yellen became the Fed's first female chair in its 100-year history.

Pianalto, the Cleveland Fed president since 2003, announced she would retire in August.

While Pianalto has been a quietly ardent supporter of former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's aggressive steps to boost the U.S. economy, interviews in recent months with several current and former employees of the Cleveland Fed showed a desire to tap a more independently minded president.

The Cleveland Fed supervises one of 12 U.S. central bank districts, including the manufacturing-heavy states of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)