The U.S. Federal Reserve last month said it was likely to keep interest rates near zero for the next two years to help a faltering recovery and signaled it stood ready to do more should the need arise.

But three Fed policymakers -- Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser -- dissented.

The Fed's policy-setting panel next meets September 20-21.

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS, September 7

"The real threat is an economy that is at risk of stalling and the prospect of many years of very high unemployment, with potentially long-run negative consequences for our economy."

* CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, September 7

"Given how truly badly we are doing in meeting our employment mandate, I argue that the Fed should seriously consider actions that would add very significant amounts of policy accommodation ... We need to take strong action now."

* MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, September 6

"The data in August did not justify the additional accommodation provided at that meeting. It is unlikely that the data in September will warrant adding still more accommodation."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, August 31

"In more adverse scenarios, further policy accommodation might be called for."

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, August 30

"Depending on future economic data QE3 is one choice, but we need to gather information about how the economy will perform in the second half of the year ... Before any moves, I would like to confirm that inflation is easing."

* CHICAGO FED'S EVANS, August 30

"I'm in favor of some of the most aggressive policy actions of anyone on the committee."

* MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA, August 30

"I plan to abide by the August 2011 commitment in thinking about my own future decisions."

* FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, August 26

"It is clear the recovery from the crisis has been much less robust than we had hoped ... The Committee will continue to assess the economic outlook in light of incoming information and is prepared to employ its tools as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery in a context of price stability."

* PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, August 26

"I'm not sure it would be beneficial to the problems that we are facing," he said, of the possibility of further Fed bond purchases.

* ST LOUIS FED'S BULLARD, August 26

"A twist operation would not have every much effect. It (has) been analyzed many times."

KANSAS CITY FED PRESIDENT THOMAS HOENIG, August 25

"I don't see a double-dip recession."

ST. LOUIS FED'S BULLARD, August 23

"If we did do QE3, then I've advocated that we do it on a meeting-by-meeting basis and that we add to our purchases based on the conditions at the particular meetings and that we not commit to a long string of purchases."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, August 22

"Ben Bernanke's not the tooth fairy. His job is not to leave presents under the pillow of people who have desires that may not be easily fulfilled."

CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT SANDRA PIANALTO, August 19

"I think it will take quite a few years for the unemployment rate to fall to more typical levels, in the neighborhood of 5-1/2 percent."

* NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY, August 18

"The risks have risen a little bit, but I think we very much still expect the economy to recover. We expect ... growth to be significantly firmer than it was during the first half of the year."

