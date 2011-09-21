The Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosted its support for the U.S. economy with a $400 billion program designed to push down longer-term interest rates and support the housing market.

The Fed will sell shorter-term notes and use those funds to purchase longer-dated securities for its $2.85 trillion balance sheet. It will also reinvest proceeds from maturing mortgage-backed securities back into the mortgage market, an acknowledgment of continued weakness in the housing sector.

As in August, when the Fed eased monetary policy by signaling it would keep rates extremely low through mid-2013, three Federal Open Market Committee members -- Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser -- dissented.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers: (* denotes 2011 voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets U.S. monetary policy)

FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE STATEMENT, September 21

"Recent indicators point to continuing weakness in overall labor market conditions, and the unemployment rate remains elevated....To support a stronger economic recovery and to help ensure that inflation, over time, is at levels consistent with the dual mandate, the Committee decided today to extend the average maturity of its holdings of securities."

*DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, September 16

"I do not think it is an initiative which stimulates the economy," he said of the Fed's August 9 conditional promise to keep rates near zero through mid-2013.

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, September 12

"Now, with further slowing in the economy, some call for further monetary accommodation....However, should such a decision be made, I think it is time for the Committee to discard one-time policy changes with fixed end dates."

*DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, September 12

"I understand the theory," he said of the possibility of allowing higher inflation to help heal the economy. "But I think we also have to consider how severe the backlash would be."

*FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, September 8

"The Federal Reserve will do all it can to help restore high rates of growth and employment in a context of price stability."

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS, September 7

"The real threat is an economy that is at risk of stalling and the prospect of many years of very high unemployment, with potentially long-run negative consequences for our economy."

*CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, September 7

"Given how truly badly we are doing in meeting our employment mandate, I argue that the Fed should seriously consider actions that would add very significant amounts of policy accommodation....We need to take strong action now."

*MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, September 6

"The data in August did not justify the additional accommodation provided at that meeting. It is unlikely that the data in September will warrant adding still more accommodation."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, August 31

"In more adverse scenarios, further policy accommodation might be called for."

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, August 30

"Depending on future economic data QE3 is one choice, but we need to gather information about how the economy will perform in the second half of the year....Before any moves, I would like to confirm that inflation is easing."

*CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, August 30

"I'm in favor of some of the most aggressive policy actions of anyone on the committee."

*MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, August 30

"I plan to abide by the August 2011 commitment in thinking about my own future decisions."

*FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, August 26

"It is clear the recovery from the crisis has been much less robust than we had hoped....The Committee will continue to assess the economic outlook in light of incoming information and is prepared to employ its tools as appropriate to promote a stronger economic recovery in a context of price stability."

*PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, August 26

"I'm not sure it would be beneficial to the problems that we are facing," he said, of the possibility of further Fed bond purchases.

* ST LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, August 26

"A twist operation would not have every much effect. It (has) been analyzed many times."

KANSAS CITY FED PRESIDENT THOMAS HOENIG, August 25

"I don't see a double-dip recession."

