Federal Reserve officials are debating the possibility of new aid to the fragile U.S. economy only weeks after a majority backed a $400 billion stimulus program aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing costs.

Three Fed officials dissented from the decision in September, saying more easing is not warranted, but others argue further measures may be needed to shore up the recovery, including more purchases of mortgage-backed securities to boost the housing sector.

Fed policymakers next meet on November 1 and 2.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers: (* denotes 2011 voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets U.S. monetary policy):

* NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY, October 24

"The Fed is doing -- and will continue to do -- everything within its power to promote jobs and price stability ... Clearly we've indicated our interest in supporting the housing market in keeping mortgage rate spreads, and spreads between mortgage rates and Treasury yields, from getting too elevated. Depending on how the world evolves, we potentially could move to do more in that direction."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, October 24

"We don't have to act at every meeting. And we certainly don't have to react at every meeting ... New initiatives have been taken, I dissented from those new initiatives but the fact is they have been taken and now we have to see if they work."

* MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, October 21

"The Committee's actions in 2011 suggest that it is more willing to tolerate inflation risks -- and the concomitant medium-term and long-term employment losses -- than it was in 2010."

* FED VICE CHAIR JANET YELLEN, October 21

"The potential for such adverse financial developments to derail the recovery creates, in my view, significant downside risks to the outlook ... We are prepared to employ our tools as appropriate to foster a stronger economic recovery in a context of price stability."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, October 21

"There is plenty of potential for confidence to be bolstered and propel the economy forward at an accelerating clip."

* FED GOVERNOR DANIEL TARULLO, October 20

"There is need, and ample room, for additional measures to increase aggregate demand in the near to medium term, particularly in light of the limited upside risks to inflation over the medium term ... I believe we should move back up toward the top of the list of options the large-scale purchase of additional mortgage-backed securities."

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, October 20

"Monetary policy is appropriately calibrated for this situation."

CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT SANDRA PIANALTO, October 20

"I've been a supporter of our monetary policy actions, I think our monetary policy actions have been appropriate."

BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN, October 19

"Whether we need to do more or not partly depends on how the economy actually unfolds, but certainly if the economy were to be weaker than most people are forecasting, that would certainly be cause for doing additional monetary policy."

* PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, October 19

"I have no worries about inflation in the near future."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, October 18

"It (further Fed easing) requires circumstances that we're not facing at the moment -- the onset of a recession, deflationary pressures, and seriously rising unemployment."

* FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, October 18

"The (Fed) continues to explore ways to further increase transparency about its forecasts and plans."

* CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, October 17

"Given how badly we are doing on our employment mandate, we need to be willing to take a risk on inflation going modestly higher in the short run if that is a consequence of policies aimed at lowering unemployment."

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER, October 17

"My sense is that we should not be adding monetary stimulus at this point ... A case could be made that withdrawing stimulus may be warranted soon."

