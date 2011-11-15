Federal Reserve officials voted 9-1 earlier this month to continue, but not expand, a $400 billion stimulus program aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing costs.

The lone dissenter, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, called for more easing.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers: (* denotes 2011 voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets U.S. monetary policy):

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, November 15

"To take further action would require the real economy to deteriorate further."

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS, November 15

"Additional monetary policy accommodation -- either in the form of additional asset purchases or further forward guidance on our future policy intentions -- may be needed to bring us closer to our mandated objectives of maximum employment and price stability."

* CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, November 15

"To the extent that we are not making adequate progress ... then I think additional asset purchases could further firm our commitment to accommodative policy."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, November 15

"Having hard formulas to me is not necessarily the right way to work monetary policy, in part because the gearing has changed through globalization and cyberization."

* FED VICE CHAIR JANET YELLEN, November 11

"Concerns about European fiscal and banking issues have contributed to strains in global financial markets that pose significant downside risks to the U.S. economic outlook ... We are monitoring European developments very closely, and we will continue to do all that we can to mitigate the consequence of any adverse developments abroad on the U.S. financial system."

* FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, November 10

"I'm not a believer in the Old Testament theory of business cycles. I think that if we can help people, we need to help people."

* MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, November 8

"Having a public plan, and couching its decisions against the backdrop of that plan, will enhance Federal Reserve transparency, credibility, accountability and consistency."

* PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, November 8

"Sometimes these arguments are opportunistically couched in terms of alternative policymaking frameworks, such as nominal GDP targeting, or price-level targeting. Regardless of the name, though, I believe the main motivation for many is to raise inflation."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, November 7

"I already dissented, and everybody knows it. I didn't support those programs and I haven't changed my mind ... There was no new proposal, no new initiative, so therefore there was no reason to dissent ... we didn't take any new steps, and to me, that's progress."

BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN, November 7

"Given the very weak labor market conditions and the low expected inflation rate, the Federal Reserve should in my view continue to take action to aggressively try to reduce the stubbornly high U.S. unemployment rate."

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS, November 4

"Right now we are in an appropriate place for policy ... There is for me an argument to watching to see how those policy actions affect the economy."

* FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, November 2

"While we still expect that economic activity and labor market conditions will improve gradually over time, the pace of progress is likely to be frustratingly slow ... I do think that purchases of mortgage-backed securities is a viable option. Certainly, something we would consider if the condition were appropriate."