Federal Reserve policymakers are debating whether more bond buying is necessary to spur faster growth, even as signs point to an upswing in the economic recovery.

The central bank is set to begin publishing detailed forecasts for the path of interest rates, and is also expected to move closer to committing to an explicit inflation target. Those steps are viewed as helping cement its promise to hold rates at ultra-low levels through mid-2013 and possibly beyond.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers:

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER*, January 13

"Given the data I've seen, I'm still where I was a month or two ago when I said I didn't see a compelling case for further stimulus ... I expect export growth to continue to add to overall economic activity this year ... There is a risk that a more pronounced recession in Europe could significantly dampen U.S. growth."

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, January 13

"The data has been stronger in recent weeks and months, and so I think there's probably a good case to stand pat for now ... If the economy did deteriorate substantially in 2012, then I think (bond buying) would come back on the table, but that's not where we are right now."

CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, January 13

"If we behave very aggressively, I think we could find improved economic performance one or two years faster than what we might ultimately be seeing if we don't take those actions." He worries recent labor market improvement could be "transitory," and said additional asset purchases such as mortgage-related securities may be necessary.

EVANS, JAN. 11

"The data are not strong enough, or uniform enough, to assert that momentum for growth is building," he said, adding the Fed needed to "state clearly" that the fed funds rate should remain near zero. "If that's not enough, then do more accommodation." The Fed can strengthen its commitment to holding interest rates near zero by adopting specific thresholds that unemployment and inflation must hit before interest rates could go up, he said.

PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, January 11

"I believe economic conditions may require the Fed to raise rates before mid-2013 ... Inflation most often develops gradually, and if monetary policy waits too long to respond, it can be very costly to correct. We need to proceed with caution as to the degree of monetary accommodation we supply to the economy." Plosser added he is not sure the central bank can do much about the slow housing market recovery and cautioned about the Fed getting too engaged in related fiscal policies.

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART*, January 11

"The housing sector remains in depressed circumstances. The continuing decline of housing prices suggests that maybe we haven't seen the bottom and that needs to stabilize before prices begin to rise and people feel better about that."

KANSAS CITY FED PRESIDENT ESTHER GEORGE, January 10

"We'll have to see how the data continues to come in to make a decision about whether any further action is appropriate."

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS*, January 10

If inflation falls as expected, there is a "strong argument for ... I think, purchasing more mortgage-backed securities down the road."

CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT SANDRA PIANALTO*, January 10

"While it is true that the federal funds rate has been near zero for some time, some economic policy models indicate that monetary policy should be even more accommodative than it is today."

LOCKHART*, January 9

"Steady, even if unspectacular, growth accompanied by inflation in the neighborhood of 2 percent justifies some reluctance to change, in either direction, the (Fed's) accommodative policy. ... At the same time, I think slow progress toward full employment justifies continuing consideration of whether more can and should be done."

WILLIAMS*, January 8

"Unemployment is going to be sustained above a reasonable estimate of the natural rate of unemployment, which is closer to 6.5 percent than the 8.5 percent that we have now. That does make an argument that we should have more stimulus."

FED GOVERNOR ELIZABETH DUKE*, January 6

"Policymakers should at least consider policies that take into account the role the GSEs (government-sponsored mortgage finance enterprises) could play in hastening the healing of the housing market rather than focusing entirely on minimizing losses to the GSEs."

BULLARD, January 6 (remarks to Bloomberg radio)

"We are very close to having inflation targeting in the

U.S."

BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN, January 6

"Given the low inflation rate and weak labor markets that are both likely to persist this year, I believe the Federal Reserve should continue to explore ways to promote more rapid recovery through stronger growth."

NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY*, January 6

"Because the outlook for unemployment is unacceptably high relative to our dual mandate and the outlook for inflation is moderate, I believe it is also appropriate to continue to evaluate whether we could provide additional (policy) accommodation in a manner that produces more benefits than costs, regardless of whether action in housing is undertaken or not ... Monetary policy and housing policy are much more complements than substitutes."

FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE*, January 4

"Restoring the health of the housing market is a necessary part of a broader strategy for economic recovery."

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, December 16

"From my standpoint, resorting to further monetary accommodation to clean out the sink, clogged by the flotsam and jetsam of a jolly, drunken fiscal and financial party that has gone on far too long, is the wrong path to follow."

(*denotes 2012 voting members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee)

