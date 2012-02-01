At its January policy meeting, the Federal Reserve said it would likely keep interest rates "exceptionally low" until late 2014 in view of the slow pace of the recovery, and adopted for the first time an explicit inflation target.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also said the U.S. central bank "should be looking to do more" to help the economy if inflation continues to stay low and unemployment stays high.

The decision to ease policy and signal more could be on the way was by no means uncontroversial, with at least two inflation hawks, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, expressing their discomfort with the decision.

The following are recent comments from policymakers:

PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, February 1

"Monetary policy should be contingent on the economic environment and not on the calendar...(T)here continues to be confusion and the confusion stems from our statement."

PLOSSER, January 30

"I worry about this accelerationist view that we have to go ever faster on the pedal of monetary policy."

NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY*, January 27

"Clearly, much work remains to achieve the Fed's dual mandate of maximum sustainable employment in the context of price stability."

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER*, January 27

"I expect that as economic expansion continues, even if only at a moderate pace, the federal funds rate will need to rise in order to prevent the emergence of inflationary pressures. This increase in interest rates is likely to be necessary before late 2014."

FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE*, January 25

"I don't think we're ready to declare that we've entered a new, stronger phase at this point...If the situation continues with inflation below target and unemployment declining at a rate which is very, very slow, then ... the logic of our framework says we should be looking for ways to do more."

(*denotes 2012 voting members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee)

