At its January policy meeting, the Federal Reserve gave a gloomy read on the economy, said it would likely need to keep interest rates "exceptionally low" until late 2014, and signaled more easing could be on the way.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also said the U.S. central bank "should be looking to do more" to help the economy if inflation continues to stay low and unemployment stays high.

The decision to ease policy came amid internal dissent, with at least one centrist -- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard -- and three inflation hawks -- Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser -- expressing their disagreement with the decision.

The following are recent comments from policymakers:

FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE*, February 7

"We are not going to seek higher inflation in order to advance unemployment. ... You could have shocks that would drive both objectives away from their target, in which case in a very symmetrical way we would be returning both parts of the mandate towards the target. But we have to take into account the other part of the mandate. It could affect the speed at which we return inflation to target, but by the same token if inflation is high it could affect the speed at which we return employment to target."

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, February 6

"It's important to start to remove accommodation - even when you go up to 1 percent or 1-1/2 percent, that's still very easy monetary policy. It's a matter of getting to a normal level of interest rates at the right time."

BULLARD, February 3

"I need to see significant deterioration in the economy and some threat of deflation or inflation moving significantly below our inflation target before I would consider more" quantitative easing.

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, February 2

"Personally I don't see how you can justify it given the state of the current economy," he said, referring to a third round of quantitative easing.

CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS, February 2

"I would be very aggressive," he said. "Over a six-month period I would set out a number that would be achievable, and if it couldn't be all done in mortgage-backed securities, then I would throw in some Treasuries."

BERNANKE*, February 1

"We are not seeking higher inflation, we do not want higher inflation and we're not tolerating higher inflation."

PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, February 1

"Monetary policy should be contingent on the economic environment and not on the calendar...(T)here continues to be confusion and the confusion stems from our statement."

PLOSSER, January 30

"I worry about this accelerationist view that we have to go ever faster on the pedal of monetary policy."

NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY*, January 27

"Clearly, much work remains to achieve the Fed's dual mandate of maximum sustainable employment in the context of price stability."

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER*, January 27

"I expect that as economic expansion continues, even if only at a moderate pace, the federal funds rate will need to rise in order to prevent the emergence of inflationary pressures. This increase in interest rates is likely to be necessary before late 2014."

BERNANKE*, January 25

"I don't think we're ready to declare that we've entered a new, stronger phase at this point...If the situation continues with inflation below target and unemployment declining at a rate which is very, very slow, then ... the logic of our framework says we should be looking for ways to do more."

(*denotes 2012 voting members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee)

(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa, Mark Felsenthal, Ann Saphir, Jonathan Spicer)