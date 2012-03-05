Federal Reserve policymakers are set to meet March 13 to decide what more, if anything, to do about the U.S. economic recovery that has shown signs of gaining traction this year.

The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 8.3 percent and measures of spending and confidence have improved since a January policy meeting. In January the Fed gave a gloomy read on the economy, saying it expected to keep interest rates "exceptionally low" at least through late 2014.

The following are recent comments from policymakers (A "*" next to the name denotes 2012 voting members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee):

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, March 5

"I believe adding to the accommodative doses we have applied, rather than beginning to wean the patient, might be the equivalent of medical malpractice. It is my opinion that we should run that risk only in the most dire of circumstances, and I presently do not see those circumstances... If the data continue to improve, however gradually, the markets should begin preparing themselves for the good Dr. Fed to wean them from their dependency rather than administer further dosage."

* ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, March 2

"I think the data is coming stronger on the U.S. economy. I think it's a good time to wait and see and gather more data, get a better read on what's going on in Europe and see what is going to happen next."

* FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE, March 1

"There's still a bit of a contradiction between the improvement in the labor market and the speed of the overall recovery. You've still got consumption spending growing relatively weakly."

* CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT SANDRA PIANALTO, March 1

"In my assessment, doing more at this time could create too much inflation risk and doing less could risk weakening an already slow expansion and causing an unwelcome disinflation ... There'd have to be a significant change to my outlook to change my position on policy at this time."

* SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS, March 1

The Fed must "keep applying monetary policy stimulus vigorously. We are far short of maximum unemployment. And I expect inflation to fall this year below the 2 percent level that we view as consistent with our mandate. Let me emphasize, though, that overall things are turning for the better. You can sense greater optimism in the business community, although it is cautious optimism."

* ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, March 1

"Given the circumstances of the economy, which I described earlier as still striving to get its legs, I continue to think the benefits of low-rate policy outweigh the risks."

* FED GOVERNOR SARAH BLOOM RASKIN, March 1

"(T)he headwinds that have been restraining the expansion for some time have been easing, at best, only gradually ... Critics of the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy are correct that the low level of interest rates represents a strain on households who rely on income from interest-bearing assets."

* BERNANKE, February 29

"The job market is far from normal. Continued improvement ... is likely to require stronger growth in final demand and production... The decline in the unemployment rate over the past year has been somewhat more rapid than might have been expected, given that the economy appears to have been growing during that time frame at or below its longer-term trend."

* FED GOVERNOR ELIZABETH DUKE, February 27

"The failure of the housing market to respond to lower interest rates as vigorously as it has in the past indicates that factors other than financial conditions may be restraining improvements in mortgage credit and housing market conditions."

PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, February 24

"Once a central bank ventures into fiscal policy, it is likely to find itself under increasing pressure from the private sector, financial markets, or the government to use its balance sheet to substitute for other fiscal decisions."

