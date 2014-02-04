Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
WASHINGTON Three of President Barack Obama's nominees to serve on the U.S. Federal Reserve Board will likely appear before a U.S. Senate Banking Committee during the last week of February, a committee aide said on Tuesday.
A nominations hearing is likely to be scheduled in the last week of the month for former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer, tapped to be vice chairman of the Fed, the aid said.
The committee will also hear from Fed nominee Lael Brainard, who was recently the U.S. Treasury's top official for international affairs. Fed Governor Jerome Powell is the third nominee, renominated by Obama as his current term ended on January 31.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn)
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.