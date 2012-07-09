WASHINGTON Major financial firms saw little change in credit terms available to key counterparties to securities financing and derivatives transactions, the Federal Reserve said on Monday.

In its quarterly Senior Credit Officers survey on dealer financing terms, the Fed said one-fifth of dealers indicated an appetite to take on more credit risk on the part of mutual funds, pension plans, endowments and insurance companies.

The survey, which covered the three months from March through May, also found greater willingness to take on duration risk on the part of insurance companies and pension funds.

A quarter of the 22 respondents noted that the use of financial leverage by hedge funds had decreased in the past three months.

Some dealers noted a pronounced increase in the demand for funding of both agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

In contrast to an improvement noted in the March survey, dealers said that the liquidity and functioning of underlying asset markets was basically unchanged. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler)