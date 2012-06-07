Wall Street extends record run as 'Trump trade' reignites
The main U.S. stock indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, led by financials and industrials, as the so-called "Trump trade" sparked back to life on renewed optimism about the economy.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.835 trillion on June 6, up from $2.825 trillion on May 30.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.664 trillion as of June 6, versus $1.657 trillion on May 30.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week versus $19 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.76 billion June 6 versus $851.75 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, which was unchanged on the week.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
The main U.S. stock indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, led by financials and industrials, as the so-called "Trump trade" sparked back to life on renewed optimism about the economy.
LONDON World stocks and bond yields rose on Monday, lifted by a re-emergence of so-called "Trump trades" as investors bet that the U.S. president's tax reform plans will boost economic growth and corporate profits.
NEW YORK The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more quickly.