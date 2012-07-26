NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.833 trillion on July 25, down from $2.842 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.651 trillion as of July 25, versus $1.649 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week versus $65 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.36 billion versus $863.02 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion on July 25, which was unchanged on the week.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)