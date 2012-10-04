NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week with expanded holdings of U.S. Treasury debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.791 trillion on October 3, up from $2.787 trillion on September 26.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.653 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.648 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $834.99 billion, up slightly from $834.98 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $83.41 billion, which was unchanged on the week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $23 million a day during the week compared with a $43 million a day average rate the prior week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)