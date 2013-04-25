U.S. private sector adds 298,000 jobs in February: ADP
NEW YORK U.S. private employers added 298,000 jobs in February, well above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's balance sheet hit a new record in the latest week on increased holdings of U.S. government debt and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $3.276 trillion on April 24, up from $3.252 trillion on April 17.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.836 trillion as of Wednesday, April 24, versus $1.825 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week versus $2 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) rose to $1.136 billion from $1.126 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $72.05 billion, versus $72.05 billion the prior week.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.