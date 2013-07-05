NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week with additional holdings of Treasury debt, Fed data released on Friday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.450 trillion on July 3, compared with $3.436 trillion on June 26.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.943 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.928 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) were $1.208 trillion, little changed from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $69.180 billion compared with $70.658 billion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $36 million a day during the week versus $24 million a day the previous week.

The release of the weekly data was delayed by a day due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Thursday.

