The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased holdings of Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.611 trillion on September 4, from $3.602 trillion on August 28.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $2.033 trillion as of Wednesday, from $2.024 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed just about flat at $1.291 trillion from a week ago.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $65.713 billion, which was unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week, compared with $21 million a day the previous week.

