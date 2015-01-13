WASHINGTON Three regional Federal Reserve banks in December continued their long-standing and unsuccessful push to convince the central bank to raise the rate it charges commercial banks for emergency loans, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Fed's Dec. 16-17 policy-setting meeting, directors of the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas Fed banks asked the Fed's board to bump up the discount rate to 1 percent from 0.75 percent, the minutes of Fed board meetings showed.

The board, however, sided with the nine other regional Fed banks in opting to hold the rate steady.

The three regional banks that requested a hike want to normalize the spread between the discount rate governing Fed lending to banks and the overnight federal funds rate, which is the central bank's primary economic lever. That lever has been locked in a zero-0.25 percent range for years.

Ahead of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the spread stood at 1 percent, but the Fed cut it to foster liquidity during the crisis.

Directors from the Fed's 12 regional banks felt the U.S. economy was improving, with several noting "emerging wage pressures, particularly for jobs with specialized skills," the minutes said.

"They generally were more confident about economic growth going forward," even thought some directors viewed economic weakness overseas as a potential risk to the domestic economy, according to the minutes.

