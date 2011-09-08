NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week as the central bank reinvested the proceeds of its maturing agency mortgage-backed securities by buying more Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $.2.841 trillion in the week ended September 7, compared with $2.838 trillion in the week ended August 31.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $884.9 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.656 trillion, up from $1.652 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $109.8 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $2 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, up from a $7 million average daily rate in previous week.