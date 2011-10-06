NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week as the central bank swelled its holdings of Treasury debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.843 trillion on October 5, up from $2.834 trillion on September 28.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.672 trillion as of Wednesday, up from $1.665 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged on the week at $870.9 billion.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged from last week at $108.3 billion.

The Fed this week bought longer-dated Treasuries and sold shorter-dated debt under its program announced last month and dubbed "Operation Twist."

The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and investments, whose combined sluggish growth has been a drag on the economy.